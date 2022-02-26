spot_img
SECURITY GONE TO DOGS: Thieves Steal ESCOM Transformer in Balaka

By Malawi Voice

Thieves have stolen Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) transformer at Andiamo in Balaka District.

ESCOM Public Relations Officer, Innocent Chitosi, told local media that the theft occurred last night.

The thugs also broke into three other shops where they went away with cash, and goods worth over MK 2.5 million.

In April, 2019, some residents in the district foiled an attempted theft of an Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) Limited transformer.

Off the late, there has been a spate of transformer vandalism and theft cases leaving several areas in darkness for long periods.

Malawi Voice

