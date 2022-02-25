spot_img
-0.1 C
New York
Friday, February 25, 2022
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Malawian Witchdoctor Jailed for Failing to ‘Resurrect’ a Dead Man

By Malawi Voice

The Lilongwe First Grade Magistrate Court has sentenced a witchdoctor to five years imprisonment for defrauding a woman of MK13.8 million after duping her that he would resurrect her husband.

Winstone Mvula, 60, has been convicted today on a charge of obtaining money by false pretence.

On October 21 last year, the convict reportedly approached a business-lady at her shop along the Lilongwe West Bypass and claimed he could bring her husband, who had died after a short illness, back to life.

He asked for money which the widow paid.

However, after the ‘witchdoctor’s’ rituals, the deceased did not resurrect, despite Mvula’s assurance that the woman should even prepare an early morning feast to celebrate the ‘miraculous return home’.

The trickster was later arrested by the police and taken to court where, after the trial, First Grade Magistrate Robert Botha convicted and sentenced him to five years imprisonment.

Previous articleMo626 College basketball ‘elite eight’ returns tomorrow
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

spot_img
- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc