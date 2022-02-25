Malawian Witchdoctor Jailed for Failing to ‘Resurrect’ a Dead Man

The Lilongwe First Grade Magistrate Court has sentenced a witchdoctor to five years imprisonment for defrauding a woman of MK13.8 million after duping her that he would resurrect her husband.

Winstone Mvula, 60, has been convicted today on a charge of obtaining money by false pretence.

On October 21 last year, the convict reportedly approached a business-lady at her shop along the Lilongwe West Bypass and claimed he could bring her husband, who had died after a short illness, back to life.

He asked for money which the widow paid.

However, after the ‘witchdoctor’s’ rituals, the deceased did not resurrect, despite Mvula’s assurance that the woman should even prepare an early morning feast to celebrate the ‘miraculous return home’.

The trickster was later arrested by the police and taken to court where, after the trial, First Grade Magistrate Robert Botha convicted and sentenced him to five years imprisonment.