￼Malawi Red Cross Society Donates K 10.6 Million to Cyclone ANA Victims

By Mary Makhiringa

Balaka, February 25, Mana: MalawiRed Cross Society (MRCS) has disbursed cash to 151 households in Balaka whose houses were affected by Tropical Storm Ana that hit the country a couple of weeks ago.

Beneficiaries whose households were completely destroyed received K75, 000 and those whose houses were partially damaged received K60, 000.

Speaking during the cash disbursement function at Nkhonde Primary School, MRCS Vice President, Steven Naziri said the role of the society was to complement government efforts especially was assisting those in need.

“This donation has come from the European Union Humanitarian Aid and this money is meant to help them buy building materials to build back their houses,” he said.

Naziri added that, “Disaster management is one of our components at MRCS as we are doing our auxiliary role to the government. All we want to ask is for the beneficiaries to use the money prudently.”

He disclosed that their donors preferred to give cash than material as they know part of the money could go towards buying food and other needs within the households, saying: “They are aware that most of the households do not have food.”

District Commissioner (DC) for Balaka, Macloud Kadammanja commended MRCS for the donation, noting that the district made an appeal for support after the disaster struck and that it was pleasing to see well-wishers coming forth with the support.

“In total, 7,500 households have been affected and with the donation to the selected families, the money will help them to reinstate their houses as shelter is very important in any human life.

“Let me urge the beneficiaries to use the money for its intended purpose. The council will be working towards monitoring them so that they build better and durable houses and at a better place so that come the next rainy season they should not be victims again,” he said.

Kadammanja asked other well-wishers to come forward and help the district build evacuation centres as the district has only one such facility.

“We really wanted to have evacuation centres in all TAs, currently we only have one, I would like to ask others to team up and help so that once disasters like these occur, people should have places to go unlike the usual school blocks, which also has negative effects on learners,” he added.

One of the beneficiaries, Eliza Thomas thanked MRCS for the kind gesture, saying she had no house and was staying with her sister together with her husband.

“My house collapsed last month and I lost everything including the chickens I was rearing. This money will help me build back the house and buy some very important household utensils,” she said.

The Households which benefited from the donation were drawn from Traditional Authorities (TAs) Kalembo, Amidu and Phimbi.