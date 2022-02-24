Zomba Stadium to Be Completed By August

By Nick Kayange

Zomba, February 24, Mana: Zomba City Council says the city’s stadium that is currently under construction is expected to be completed by August, this year.

The city’sChief Engineer, Mayamiko Kabango, said on Wednesday the contractor, DEC Construction Company, was in the last phase of the project and has since assured the council that by August, people should start using the facility.

“The first deadline of the project was October 15, 2021, but due to challenges that the contractor has been experiencing, it was extended to August, this year,” stated Kabango.

The engineer further explained that changes in weather and persistent rains affected the period for the completion of the project in addition to some logistical challenges.

“COVID-19 pandemic also affected the project since the contractor had to break. In construction, you need a lot of people and when the pandemic emerged, it meant total shut down of the project,” said Kabango.

According to the Project Engineer for DEC Construction Company, Ignasio Ngoma, apart from COVID-19, rains and the change in weather, a South African company from which they buy some building materials was destroyed by fire which negatively affected the delivery of some goods.

“Everything is sorted out now. We have every hope that we will meet the deadline,” said Ngoma.

Christopher Kayala, one of the football players for Sadzi United, described the news about the completion date of the stadium as a good development to the football fraternity.

“We have waited for so long and are happy to hear about the completion date,” said Kayala.

The project, which started in 2017, is to the tune of K4.6 billion courtesy of the Ministry of Local Government.