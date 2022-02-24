NBS Bank Dangles Car in New Promotion

TAMANDA LONGWE: Going digital is also one way of saving our customers’ time as well as preventing the spread of Covid-19

Listed commercial bank, NBS Bank plc has launched a new promotion where a lucky customer will win a vehicle as a grand prize and other customers will win various items like upright fridges and cash among others.

NBM Bank plc Head of Marketing and Customer Experience Tamanda Ng’ombe-Longwe said in Blantyre that the promotion will run from 20th February to 30th June 2022.

“We thought of coming up with this promotion as one way of encouraging customers to use the Bank as a convenient financial solutions provider by opening an account with us and depositing or simply depositing as well as using our digital platforms. Going digital is also one way of saving our customers’ time as well as preventing the spread of Covid-19,” said Ng’ombe-Longwe.

The promotion is for both existing and new customers and the grand prize will be a Toyota Vitz vehicle and other prizes will include 4 upright fridges which will be given each month and K50,000 monthly cash prizes and other branded items, according to Ng’ombe-Longwe.

For new customers, all they need to do is open a savings or current account and register at least two digital products and deposit a minimum of K50,000 to enter the promotion.

“To qualify for the monthly draw, new customers must maintain the deposit for at least a month and perform at least three digital transactions. To qualify for the grand prize, they must maintain the deposit in their account till the end of the promotion and perform at least three digital transactions every month,” explained Ng’ombe-Longwe.

Similarly, existing customers should deposit a minimum of K50,000 in their account and register for two digital products and also maintain the deposit for at least a month and perform at least three digital transactions for them to enter the monthly draw, she added.

For existing customers to qualify for the final draw, they too need to maintain the deposit in their account till the end of the promotion and perform at least three digital transactions every month.

Ng’ombe-Longwe also said customers can also deposit a minimum of K200,000 into their fixed accounts and maintain it for at least a month to enter the promotion.

“The more and the longer the deposit is maintained in the account, the higher the chances of winning,” added Ng’ombe-Longwe.