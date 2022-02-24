Welcome Back Home Mr. President

By Gift Bennie Nkolokosa
Ordinarily you are supposed to be briefed on important issues which happened while you were away.
Am told your people are always selective when it comes to these important issues for the sake of my loyalty for the country I will voluntary brief you as follows;
1. The Mera will be appearing before PAC after your office recommended that it should be fired for botching the recruitment of MERA CEO. Surprisingly the said CEO, Henry Kachaje is still CEO of MERA.
2. There is a lot of anger on how your government is handling corruption issues. Some citizens are mobilizing to demonstrate against the actions of one of the suspects. From my reading of the situation this could be the beginning of rough ride for your government and presidency.
3. There is very little your government has done to help those affected by floods in some parts of the country. Well-wishers are reluctant to donate to your government because they have no confidence in it and this is making innocent floods victims suffer.
4. Your Minister Of Information is misleading the nation by saying that prices of cooking oil will immediately fall because VAT has been removed. I suspect that his level of understanding issues is very low. I suggest that he goes for some orientation on basic economics so that he does not continue misleading the nation.
5. We have read in the social media that The Chewa Heritage which you are a member has threated unspecified action against Reverend Gama of Mvama CCAP Church after he made some derogatory remarks against Gule Wamkulu.
Unfortunately your Minister of Unity Timothy Mtambo has kept quiet on this matter which has the potential to degenerate into violence. He is sleeping on the job.
6. The maize crop does not look promising and it’s high time your administration started preparing for another year of hunger.
The six bullet points above could make sense to a person being addressed whose conscious is normal and his IQ is of the expected standard. Unfortunately, the advice given by a Malawian well-wisher will fall on deaf ears. What this president has in his cut out job description is merely establishing good relationships with the worlds countries and organisations regardless of the cost involved in the fulfillment of such errands. Ask him what the country has benefitted from specifically this trip he made to Geneva and Brussels other than drinking Fanta together with his wife who seemed not to like the taste of the western drink (Anazolowera Chibuku), all he will tell you is the poem/prose like explanation bearing no facts. From the look of things the president’s hands are full of garbage he and his cohorts have amassed right from the very day he stepped on that podium at Kamuzu Barracks meant to be an inaugural function turned into a circus. Malawians have been patient enough by giving this government all benefits of doubt and at times looking away when the country and its economy has all along been misappropriated without any remorse. The country is basically on auto-pilot since those in office are sleeping on the job and are literally operating like robots. As has been said by some concerned citizen, that if we continue folding our hands then by 2025 we will have no country, everything will be in the hands of foreigners and few crooked Malawians who are ganging-up with those foreigners to dismantle all the infrastructure there is, built by development oriented individuals with a soul. It is hightime Malawians rose up to reclaim that which is rightly ours, the time is NOW!!