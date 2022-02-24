UN Women Plead For Protection Of Children in Camps

By Lydia Maganga

Women walking back to Kanseche Camp after receiving donations from UN Women.-Photo By Arkangel Tembo, Mana

Chikwawa, February 24, Mana: United Nations (UN) Women Country Representative, Clara Anyangwe has pleaded with families living at Kanseche Camp in Chikwawa to protect children, especially the girl child against sexual abuse.

She made the remarks on Thursday when UN Women donated assorted items worth over K6 million to women and girls living in the camp through the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA).

Anyangwe observed that when people have been displaced and clamped within a small area; abuse was likely to take place.

She added that because there was an intimate cardinal imbalance between the couples which leads to stress and frustration, resulting in defilement of young girls.

According to Anyangwe, when these unfortunate incidents happen, it was mostly women and girls who are vulnerable; therefore, the need to have the essential needs and at least live a dignified life even when they are not living in their homes.

She said the donation was in support of government’s efforts to see to it that people affected by the floods are being assisted in every way possible.

District Commissioner (DC) for Chikwawa, Ali Phiri commended UN Women for the support considering that Chikwawa was hit the hardest and Kanseche area was the most affected area with the nine villages being swept away forcing them to relocate to a nearby village.

“We are happy that UN Women visited Kanseche Camp, people in Kanseche were the most hit, as nine villages were swept away living them destitute,” he said.

Phiri added that, “The truth is that these people need so much, especially basic needs to take care of their daily needs. We, therefore, plead for more support to cater for 500 households which is equivalent to 3,000 people.”

Commissioner for DODMA, Charles Kalemba commended UN Women for the support and urged others to follow suit as government alone cannot manage to assist as the damage is too huge.

He said that most villages that were affected have agreed not to return to low lying areas but rather look for places in the upper land to avoid being perennial victims of disasters.

One of the Beneficiaries, Chrissie Samson said the donation would go a long way because they have been assisted with essential needs as women.

The items donated included 1,000 buckets, 1,000 wrappers and 1,000 tablets of U-Fresh soap.