CENTRE NOT HOLDING: CHAKWERA DODGING CHILIMA

Ignore the Airports goodbyes and Parliamentary shows, Malawi Voice has it on authority that President Lazarus Chakwera has not met his vice Saulos Chilima since the cabinet reshuffle.

“Whenever Vice President Chilima asks for one to one meeting with his boss, the President has been giving ‘childish’ excuses that he is busy attending to other issues,” says the source.

“President Chakwera has only met Chilima at Parliament and at Kamuzu International Airport,” the source added.

This comes as reports are also emerging that Chakwera never consulted Chilima before re-assembling the cabinet.

Recently, Malawi Congress Party ( MCP) top gurus have been fronting the name of Chakwera as a 2025 candidate.