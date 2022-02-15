All Set for Women’s National Championship Draw

The National Women’s Football Association (NWFA) will today (Wednesday) conduct a draw for the first ever National Women’s Championship which will be participated by nine teams from across the country.

The draw will take place at the Mpira Village in Blantyre from 10 am.

According to NWFA Chairperson Suzgo Ngwira, the association has secured funding from the Football Association of Malawi to administer the championship which will be used as a trial for the National Women’s League which is in the pipeline.

“We are glad that for the first time in the history of Women’s football in the country, we will be introducing a competition involving teams from all the three regions.

“As an association, we believe the national championship will boost competition among the teams who have only been competing within their respective regions except for those who qualify for the presidential championship which involved four teams only.

“Playing with teams from other regions will help our girls to have a feel of how their counterparts from other regions play and learn before being exposed to international games.

“The National championship will also help us as we look forward to the introduction of the national League in few years to come,” said Ngwira.

The nine participating teams which include Blantyre Zero, Ntopwa and Bangwe Super Queens from the south; DD Sunshine, Ascent Academy and Skippers from the center and CY Sisters, Moyale Barracks and Topik from the Northern region; finished in the top three in their respective regions in the 2021 FAM Regional Women’s Football Leagues.

According to Ngwira, winners of the competition which will be played between March and April, will pocket K3 Million with runners up going away with K1.5 Million.

The competition’s third-placed team will get K750,000 while the fourth-placed team will get K500,000.

Apart from the prize money, each of the nine participating teams will receive a subvention of K1 Million the group stage preparations while the Semi-finalists will pocket another K1 Million each for National Finals.-FAM