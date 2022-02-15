Reverend Lazarus Chakwera Asked to Act On ‘Corrupt’ State House Officials

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has demanded President Lazarus Chakwera to report to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) all State House employees allegedly soliciting and receiving money to influence the awarding of public contracts.

HRDC made the demand following a leaked State House Memo signed by State Residences Chief of Staff Prince Kapondamgaga warning State House Officials over the conduct.

In the memo, Kapondamgaga described the acts by the state house officials as unprofessional, unacceptable and constitute gross indiscipline that will not be tolerated.

But in a statement, HRDC National Chairperson Gift Trapence argues that mere warning to the culprits is a slap in the face of Malawians against criminality.

“HRDC expectation is that State House will report the individuals in question to the ACB so that the case is investigated and legal action be instituted,” reads the statement.

It adds these are criminal acts that should not be condoned, even when they are committed by the people surrounding the president.