Malawi President Chakwera Off to Brussels to Restore Africa, Europe Partnership

By Moses Nyirenda

Lilongwe, Mana: President, Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has said the forthcoming European Union-Africa Union Summit offers an opportunity to restore partnership between Africa and Europe.

He said this Tuesday at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) before departure for Brussels, Belgium where he will attend the sixth European Union-Africa Union Summit scheduled to take place on February 17 to 18, 2022.

“The summit offers renewed opportunity for the two continental blocs to redesign a partnership that yields into shared growth and prosperity for our people,” Chakwera said.

He added that, the summit would discuss green energy transformation, peace and security, agricultural sustainability, development financing, trade, digital connectivity and transport, education as well as health.

The President, who has travelled together with his spouse, Madam, Monica Chakwera, said that his attendance at the summit would give him an opportunity to call for continued support from key partners in the area of climate change.

“I will utilize my attendance at the summit to lobby for continued support from key partners mainly on climate change mitigation and management bearing in mind that this has become an area of national interest in the wake of recent devastation from Tropical Storm Ana,” he said.

The President was escorted by the Vice President, Dr. Saulos Chilima, chiefs, Mayor of Lilongwe City and other top government officials.

From Brussels, Chakwera is expected to travel to Geneva in Switzerland where he will meet Global Fund leaders.

Minister of Health, Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda has since applauded the President for his extended trip to Geneva to meet Global Fund leaders saying that it would help to lobby for extension of funds to uplift the health system in the country bearing in mind that Global Fund has been assisting the country in the areas of health since 2003.