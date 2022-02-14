Malawi Launch Teachers Code of Conduct

By Fostina Mkandawire, Mana

A code of conduct that will assist to regulate the professional conduct of teachers in the country has been launched.

Speaking during the launch in Lilongwe on Monday, Minister of Education Honourable Agnes NyaLonje said the conduct is vital because it is a positive tool to enhance the education sector and not a punitive tool for teachers.

She said teachers should be made aware of the conduct so that they should not be taken by surprise when it is used against them.

“The teacher’s code of conduct should be embraced, and everyone entrusted to enforce the conduct should do their job diligently,” she said.

She said the overall objective of the guidelines is to facilitate professionalism among the teachers and promote a positive teaching and learning environment.

The code of conduct is not an isolated entity as it complements existing education policies, laws, the Malawi Public Service Regulations (MPSR), The Teaching Service Regulations and other documents.