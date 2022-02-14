spot_img
Angry MUST Students Protest… Disrupt Exams

By Malawi Voice

Some angry students from the Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) earlier today staged protests and disrupted the administration of examinations after management allegedly disallowed from sitting for examinations over outstanding tuition fee balances.

One of the students told Zodiak Online that they want the University to re-consider its decision.

“MUST must re-consider its decision,” said the Student

MUST Spokesperson, James Mphande, has confirmed the development to Zodiak, saying the University policy is clear that everyone has to pay the fees before registration except the needy.

Mphande however, says due to past considerations, many students have accrued examination balances which are yet to be cleared.

