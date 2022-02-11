Prophet Bushiri Saves 1200 Disaster Victims in Chikwawa: To Camp in Lower Shire For 10 Days to Reach More

Good Samaritan Prophet Bushiri interacts with Cyclone Ana Survivors

Days after reaching out to over 4000 families affected by disasters Mulanje and Thyolo districts, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has begun a 10-day reach out campaign in Lower Shire to reach to more victims of disasters.

The highly respected man of God, Prophet Bushiri began his campaign on Thursday in Chikwawa district where he reached out to over 1200 households with maize.

In his brief speech, Prophet Bushiri reiterated his call to Malawians of goodwill to step up and do something to help thousands of people living as destitute because of the disasters.

Representing the District Commissioner, Chikwawa Director Of Administration, Allan Kazembe and Senior Chief Ngabu hailed Bushiri calling him a rare and precious son of the country.

With over 98 000 households affected, around 30 people dead and about 200 000 people still stuck in the camps because their houses fells off, Chikwawa is one of the worst hit districts in the country, said Kazembe.

Prophet Bushiri Briefing the Media After Presenting the donation

Chikwawa district has about 90 camps but only 40 camps have been reached with relief items.