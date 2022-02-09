Rachel Mijiga Appointed As CEO for Malawi Gaming, National Lotteries Boards

Newly appointed Malawi Gaming Board (MGB) and National Lotteries Board CEO Rachel Mijiga

The Malawi Gaming Board (MGB) and National Lotteries Board (NLB) have appointed has announced the appointment of Rachel Mijiga as its Chief Executive Officer.

Board Chairperson for MGB and NLB, Benard Ndau confirmed the appointment in a statement.

Ndau said the appointment of Mijiga is with immediate effect from Wednesday, 9th February 2022.

“The board has full confidence that Mrs Mijiga will steer the organization to meet its ambitious strategic goals making it a top-notch regulator in fast developing gaming and lottery industry,” said Ndau in a statement

Prior to joining the Board, Mrs Mijiga worked for Airtel Malawi Limited in various capacities for a period of over ten years, rising to the position of Director of Enterprise Services.

Mijiga holds a Master’s of Science in Entrepreneurship from University of Science and Technology (MUST) and a Bachelor’s Degree in Business administration from Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS).