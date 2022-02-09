spot_img
-1.7 C
New York
Wednesday, February 9, 2022
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestSports

 Nomads Striker Peter Wadabwa Retires

By Malawi Voice

Mighty Wanderers prolific Striker Peter Wadabwa has announced his retirement from playing football.

The veteran striker Wadabwa announced the development in an interview with local press a short while ago.

“I think this the right time to quit .It has been a good journey but it’s time to say bye,” said Wadabwa, who once played for Silver Strikers and Escom United.

As a professional footballer Wadabwa also played for Desportivo de Maputo from Mozambique and Thanda Royal Zulu and Golden Arrows both from South Africa.

Previous articleIllovo Steps in to Assist Cyclone Ana Survivors in Lower Shire
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

spot_img
- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc