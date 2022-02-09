 Nomads Striker Peter Wadabwa Retires

Mighty Wanderers prolific Striker Peter Wadabwa has announced his retirement from playing football.

The veteran striker Wadabwa announced the development in an interview with local press a short while ago.

“I think this the right time to quit .It has been a good journey but it’s time to say bye,” said Wadabwa, who once played for Silver Strikers and Escom United.

As a professional footballer Wadabwa also played for Desportivo de Maputo from Mozambique and Thanda Royal Zulu and Golden Arrows both from South Africa.