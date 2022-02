Blue Eagles have announced the signing of veteran defender Sankhani Mkandawire on a two-year deal.

Mkandawire was among eight players released at Nyasa Big Bullets after the expiry of their respective contracts.

He won three TNM Super League titles with the club in 2018, 2019 and 2020/21 and Airtel Top 8 Cup in 2020/21 season.

The Eagles escaped relegation last season after beating Mighty Wanderers 3-1 in their last game at Kamuzu Stadium.