5O Year Old ‘Horny’ Woman Jailed For Having Sex With 11 Year Old Boy in Phalombe

A 50 year old ‘horny’ woman, Linly Kabisa, will spend the next 11 years of her life in prison after Phalombe Magistrate Court convicted her for having sexual intercourse with an 11 year -old boy.

State prosecutor Sergeant Gladys Billy narrated that on October 16, last year the victim (Name withheld) left his home and went to the woman’s house to chat with her children.

When the mother of the victim saw that her son was not returning home, she decided to follow him.

After meeting with him, the victim revealed that Kabisa took him to her bedroom where she had sexual intercourse with him.

Appearing in court, the convict pleaded not guilty to the charge and the state paraded four witnesses to testify against her.

In mitigation, Kabisa asked for the court’s leniency, saying she was a first offender and she was also looking after her orphaned grandchildren.

In submission, the police prosecutor prayed for a stiffer punishment, arguing that the convict was a threat to young boys.

Giving her sentence, Magistrate Taziona Mbachi Munthali concurred with the state and sentenced her to 11 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Kabisa hails from Mpini Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kaduya in Phalombe district.