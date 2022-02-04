14 Year Old Boy Off to Reformatory Centre for House Breaking

By Evance Chisiano

Mangochi, Mana: Mangochi First Grade Magistrate Court this has sent a 14 year old boy to Mpemba Reformatory Center in Blantyre for house breaking and theft which the State Prosecutor said the boy started doing when he was eight.

Prosecutor, Sub Inspector, Regina Chikhungwa said the boy has a criminal record and started stealing at the age of eight and that Mangochi Police handled series of house breaking cases to the extent that at one point an mob within Mangochi Town wanted to demolish his father’s house.

Chikhungwa added that on December 11, 2021 the boy dug a hole and found his way into a certain woman’s house where he stole assorted items valued at K100, 000 and members of the community brought the boy to police.

In the juvenile court the boy pleaded guilty to theft charges and he didn’t say anything when he was told to say something in mitigation.

Chikhungwa reminded the court that the boy had a bad record in the community and that his behavior could not be tolerated hence the need for confinement at a reformatory facility.

First Grade Magistrate, Roy Kakutu therefore referred the boy to Mpemba Reformatory Center until authorities approves that he has transformed into a good boy.

The boy comes from Sadiki Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi.