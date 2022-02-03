No power? No problem, watch your favourite shows on the DStv app

With load shedding upon us, there’s no better time than the present to start planning ways to beat the slump brought on by black-outs. Thanks to the DStv app, subscribers can still enjoy their favourite shows online or offline using the DStv app – the app makes it easy to download shows to watch offline, cap bandwidth by adjusting streaming quality and enjoy more without any ads or interruptions.

The DStv app (available via iOS and Android app stores) allows you to download up to 25 DStv content items on your device, and keep them stored on your smart device for those days when the lights go out. Simply go to www.now.dstv.com to register and link your DStv subscription to stay up to date with news, sports and entertainment.

Stream the semi-finals of the TotalEnergies African Cup of Nations where the host nation Cameroon take on Egypt at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde, at 21:00 live on SuperSport AFCON, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360. Get even more football action from the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A, with matches scheduled to run from Friday 4 to Thursday 10 February 2021.

Subscribers can choose to enjoy even more entertainment, download the latest episodes of premiere shows like Blackish on BET (ch.129), Talk with Toke Makinwa on Honey (ch. 123) and unmissable movies on the Men of Action pop-up channel (ch.111). Make the most of your subscription and never miss a moment.