Parliament Summons ‘Incompetent’ ACB Director Martha Chizuma

Legal Affairs Committee of Parliament has summoned Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau Martha Chizuma to explain matters surrounding the rejected consent to prosecute Ashok Nair in corruption related cases.
The committee’s chairperson Peter Dimba said the committee would be able to conclude the matter after hearing both sides.
Today, Director of Public Prosecutions Steven Kayuni appeared before the committee to give an account of what transpired for him to deny ACB permission to proceed with the case.
The Director of Public Prosecutions Kayuni had indicated, the consent was not granted as the ACB submitted a partial report on Investigations.
Instead of rejecting the findings from the ACB, why didn’t the DPP just sit down with his colleague to iron out any anomalies rather than wash the dirty linen in public? Due to this people are entitled to their own speculations when they say there is friction and conflict within some government departments supposed to have been working in partnership. What the DPP did was unprofessional and childish. The allegations Martha was investigating is of National Interest and as such required pursuing with speed and unbiased attitude. But from the look of it one can conclude that one of the players is trying all they could to sweep the proceedings under the carpet. Now the questions remains “Who is he trying to shield?”