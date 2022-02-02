Parliament Summons ‘Incompetent’ ACB Director Martha Chizuma

Chizuma: Under Fire

Legal Affairs Committee of Parliament has summoned Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau Martha Chizuma to explain matters surrounding the rejected consent to prosecute Ashok Nair in corruption related cases.

The committee’s chairperson Peter Dimba said the committee would be able to conclude the matter after hearing both sides.

Today, Director of Public Prosecutions Steven Kayuni appeared before the committee to give an account of what transpired for him to deny ACB permission to proceed with the case.

The Director of Public Prosecutions Kayuni had indicated, the consent was not granted as the ACB submitted a partial report on Investigations.