CHAKWERA RESHUFFLES GOVT LEADERSHIP IN PARLIAMENT: Hires Chiponda, Hara and Katsonga…Maintains Chimwendo

CHIPONDA: Elevated

The Government side in Parliament has removed Kezzie Msukwa as its chief whip and replaced him with Khumbize Chiponda.

Chiponda is being deputized by Jacob Hara.The government side has also removed Chrissy Kanyasho as deputy leader of the house replacing her with Mark Katsonga.

Kanyasho, a UTM member of Parliament was recently dropped in the cabinet by President Lazarus Chakwera as Deputy Minister of Health.

However, Kezzie Msukwa is being accused of being involved in corruption acts.

Richard Chimwendo Banda has been maintained as leader of the house.

Meanwhile, Ian Mwenye, spokesperson for Parliament has confirmed the changes.

Mwenye has also confirmed that President Lazarus Chakwera will open the Parliamentary meeting on Thursday.