spot_img
-1.3 C
New York
Tuesday, February 1, 2022
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
Latest

CHAKWERA RESHUFFLES GOVT LEADERSHIP IN PARLIAMENT: Hires Chiponda, Hara and Katsonga…Maintains Chimwendo

By Malawi Voice
CHIPONDA: Elevated

The Government side in Parliament has removed Kezzie Msukwa as its chief whip and replaced him with Khumbize Chiponda.

Chiponda is being deputized by Jacob Hara.The government side has also removed Chrissy Kanyasho as deputy leader of the house replacing her with Mark Katsonga.

Kanyasho, a UTM member of Parliament was recently dropped in the cabinet by President Lazarus Chakwera as Deputy Minister of Health.

However, Kezzie Msukwa is being accused of being involved in corruption acts.

Richard Chimwendo Banda has been maintained as leader of the house.

Meanwhile, Ian Mwenye, spokesperson for Parliament has confirmed the changes.

Mwenye has also confirmed that President Lazarus Chakwera will open the Parliamentary meeting on Thursday.

Previous article ALWAYS WITH YOU! : TNM Rolls Out ‘Pamtsetse’ Data Bundles
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

spot_img
- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc