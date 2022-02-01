spot_img
-1.3 C
New York
Tuesday, February 1, 2022
spot_img
spot_img
HomeBusiness
BusinessLatest

 ALWAYS WITH YOU! : TNM Rolls Out ‘Pamtsetse’ Data Bundles

By Malawi Voice

As one of achieving the much touted  universal internet access, Malawi’s integrated mobile network and ICT services provider, TNM has rolled out Pamtsetse unlimited Internet bundles.

According to a statement from TNM, the Pamtsetse internet data packages will provide uninterrupted internet access to customers for a day, week or a month.The packages range from 512Kpbs to 15Mbps to cover for diverse customer requirements.

Speaking recently in Blantyre, TNM’s Chief Marketing Officer Frank Magombo said PAMTSETSE unlimited data bundles have been introduced to meet customers demand of cheap internet.

“For a long time, our consumers have been complaining that bundles do not last therefore we have introduced these bundles to make sure that our customers enjoy affordable internet,” said Magombo

TNM’s Pamtsetse Unlimited Data gives customers access to the latest digital entertainment and online educational facilities; to access the packages dial *202# or use the TNM smart App.

Previous articleFemale Police Officers Donate to Needy
Next articleCHAKWERA RESHUFFLES GOVT LEADERSHIP IN PARLIAMENT: Hires Chiponda, Hara and Katsonga…Maintains Chimwendo
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

spot_img
- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc