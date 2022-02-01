 ALWAYS WITH YOU! : TNM Rolls Out ‘Pamtsetse’ Data Bundles

As one of achieving the much touted universal internet access, Malawi’s integrated mobile network and ICT services provider, TNM has rolled out Pamtsetse unlimited Internet bundles.

According to a statement from TNM, the Pamtsetse internet data packages will provide uninterrupted internet access to customers for a day, week or a month.The packages range from 512Kpbs to 15Mbps to cover for diverse customer requirements.

Speaking recently in Blantyre, TNM’s Chief Marketing Officer Frank Magombo said PAMTSETSE unlimited data bundles have been introduced to meet customers demand of cheap internet.

“For a long time, our consumers have been complaining that bundles do not last therefore we have introduced these bundles to make sure that our customers enjoy affordable internet,” said Magombo

TNM’s Pamtsetse Unlimited Data gives customers access to the latest digital entertainment and online educational facilities; to access the packages dial *202# or use the TNM smart App.