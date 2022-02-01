DPP IN FRESH BATTLE: NGC Members obtains court injunction against some illegal appointments in the party

Two Democratic Progressive Party-DPP’s National Governing Council-NGC members, Ken Nsonda and Joe Thomas Nyirongo have obtained a court injunction against some appointments in the party; describing them as illegal, undemocratic and uncalled for.

Nsonda says the injunction covers appointments the party’s leadership has made from October 2 2021 including that of the DPP spokesperson Shadreck Namalomba.

The two argue the NGC should meet first and draw a road map; adding their move seeks to bring sanity in the party.Recently, the party made some appointments into the NGC which created heated debate within the party.

A few days ago, Leader of Opposition and the party’s vice president for the south, Kondwani Nankhumwa also rushed to court against the party’s decision to summon him for a disciplinary hearing for producing his poster with late Bingu Wa Mutharika’s image.

Camps and cracks are still prevalent in the party despite its leader, Peter Mutharika meeting six presidential aspirants some weeks ago; creating a false impression that all was well.

Some political analysts suggest that an early convention could help resolve the never ending squabbles haunting the former governing party.