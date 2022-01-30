CHAKWERA AYIMANSO: Gets a nod to run another term from NEC indaba, tempers flare

Presidential Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera who happens to be Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader was on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Malawi Congress Party Headquarters where he opened the National Executive(NEC) Meeting.

Top of the agenda were party restructuring process, socioeconomic problems that have rocked the country, and more importantly the party giving the nod to their leader to start looking forward for 2025 as the Party’s torch bearer.

Chakwera reiterated that the party must remain strong and united for it to deliver to Malawians what it was voted into power.

The party also wanted to fill all top vacant seats fell vacant due to deaths or resignations.

However the meeting ended without filling the positions after tempers start flaring in the meeting according to sources who attended the meeting.

Reports indicate that after failing to filling the positions the party decided to give chance to President Chakwera and Regional Chairpersons to appoint on interim basis in the vacant seats within two weeks.