Hands off from ACB, no mandatory vaccination-MHRC tells Chakwera

Chakwera poses for a group photo with MHRC members after the meeting

The Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has told President Lazarus Chakwera to allow the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) to operate without Executive arm of government interference and allow all cases concluded smoothly.

MHRC made the remarks on Thursday, January 27, 2022 when the Commission apprised the President on status of the human rights in the country under his leadership.

Sources say the Commission pleaded with President to make sure that the ACB is given full technical and financial support as it continues investigate top government officials.

“We also reminded him that shortage of essential drugs in hospitals is a worrisome development and that his government has a constitutional responsibility to make sure that poor Malawians are also benefit from their taxes they pay to his government,” one source said who opted for anonymity.

The Commission also shared their views with President on mandatory vaccination that is illegal as it contravenes human rights tenets.

Some issues the Commission tackled with the President are the Affordable Input Program (AIP), Progress on the Access to Information Act and Gender Equality Act.