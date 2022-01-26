Kudos to Flames Kit Master, Other Unsung Heroes

By Peter Makossah , Facebook

Flames Kit Master

As we applaud Malawi National Football Team, the Flames for the glittering heroic performances at the 2022 AFCON finals in Cameroon in which the Malawi protégés bowed out on high after narrowly losing to Morocco.

Yes, the players gave their all but behind them were great people who were always on their toes behind the scenes to make sure that the players on best ladder.

Here, I would love to give it up to real McCoys, the unsung heroes; Head Coach, Meck Mwase and his Assistant Coaches, Lovemore Fazil and Bob Mpinganjira, team Manager Clement Kafwafwa and Goal keeper trainer Swadiki Swanudi.

May the Government reward these formidable football legends with new fat contracts and also ensure that a huge investment is pumped onto grassroot football so we can find the Gabadinhos, Thomu’s, Mzava’s, Chaziya’s and Peter Banda’s.

A special mention also goes to the backroom staff, including the medical team and one and only kit master, Dinho for the hard work in ensuring that the players are in good shape, both mentally and physically and also that they have everything they need in order.

To Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President Dr. Walter Nyamilandu-Manda and his team, and technical director, Marinika, thank you for your commitment.

Going forward, FAM needs to give this Marinika guys his clear-cut job description. He looks a tad all sorts and all over the place.

Finally, I would like to register great appreciation to the Sponsors, FDH Bank for the financial support for without them, the Flames would have made it thus far.

The Bank’s Chief Executive Officer William Mpinganjira had to fly to Cameroon to give the Flames support, of course FDH team led by Tiyese Kaimira has been with the team from day one – this what official sponsors do – not these others who are just there as publicity and glory-seeking hunters and only do the staged sponsorship karaokes just for the optics.

Kudos FDH Bank. For you all other banks, and cooperate organizers be very ashamed. A big fat thank you to all Malawians for standing the boys. We have made history.