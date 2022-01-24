Police Units Go Months Without Funding in Central Eastern Region

By Yankho Phiri

Kasungu, January 22Mana: It has been revealed that most police units in Central Eastern Police Region have gone for more than half a year without receiving government funding.

This was disclosed on Friday during a 2021 police annual review meeting in Kasungu. Quoted during his presentation Regional Research Planning Officer for central east police region Inspector Shadreck Tabu said the units have gone through the bad situation from June 2021, up to date.

“There has been insufficient or no funding in most police units which is disturbing police daily duties in their working stations,” said Tabu.

Responding to media on the issue, the commissioner for the region Casper Chalera said that he will discuss the issue with the finance department to know the root cause of the challenge for them resolve.

“This issue will be liaised with our finance department in order for us together resolve the challenge so that our work of providing security in the region should not be disturbed,” he said.

Meanwhile, the police in the region registered 5, 378 cases in the year 2021 as compared to 6, 154 cases registered the same period in 2020 which represent 13 percent crime decrease.

Furthermore central east police region has strategically planned to reduce crime rate in the region by 18 percent through collaborative workforce with community policing forums. Mana/yp/fm/wm