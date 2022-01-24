spot_img
Monday, January 24, 2022
PAC Meeting Over Martha Chizuma’s Fate

By Malawi Voice
Chizuma Under Fire For Breaking the Law

Public Appointment Committee of Parliament (PAC) is this afternoon in a closed-door meeting discussing the future of Martha Chizuma as Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director.

The emergency meeting follows a leaked audio in which Chizuma is heard sharing Bureaus secrets which is against her own oath of secrecy as per Corrupt Practices (Oath of Secrecy) Regulations.

In a pure gossip episode with a male friend on the other end of the line, Chizuma is heard openly sharing delicate insights of ongoing investigations and how she plans to tackle them.

According to sources within PAC, the committee is expected to make a recommendation to President Chakwera to Fire Chizuma for breaking the law.

Several social and political commentators on social media have since asked authorities to arrest Chizuma for contravening her own oath of secrecy.

