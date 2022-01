Malawi has demanded an apology from British Broadcasting Corporation(BBC) over their Tuesday’s Focus on Africa Program.

In the Program, BBC said that Malawi as a poor country its citizens do not have to reward each other with gifts.

BBC made the sentiments after President Lazarus Chakwera pledged 1 Million Kwacha each to Flames players.

Meanwhile, Some Malawians have taken to BBC News Africa facebook page holding an online protest demanding BBC World Service to apologies.