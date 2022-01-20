Chombe Foods to Launch New Product

Chombe foods is poised to launch a new product soon.

Marketing manager for the company Thom Chisuse told this paper the new product is non other that table salt.

“We launched Chombe kitchen salt early last year, but now it’s table salt.” said Chisuse.

He said the packaging of the table salt is unique.

“The salt itself is iodised and has fine grains.” Chisuse added.

Chombe foods is a subsidiary company of MBL holdings.

MBL holdings boast of 24 companies spread accross the world.

Other products already on the market include well blended Chombe tea bags, Chombe export and economy loose tea, chombe iodised kitchen salt, Chombe kilombero, Superfaya rice and Chombe Tinyade Rice

The company envision to become the biggest food and beverage producing company in Malawi and the lest of Africa.