Zomba Police Summons Prophet David Mbewe

PROPHET MBEWE: Appeared before Zomba Police

Prophet David Mbewe was on Monday summoned to Zomba police to resolve a labor issue.

A criminal investigation officer in Zomba who spoke on strict condition of anonymity said Mbewe owed one of his employees an amount of about half a million kwacha and has been playing hide and seek to honor the obvious.

The officer confided to this paper that, the man of God was also reluctant to present himself to the law enforcers.

“Its simple, if someone does not comply to our invitation, we ‘visit’ him.” Said the source.

Prophet Mbewe did not want to blow the matter out of proportion.

He went to police on Monday and paid the money.