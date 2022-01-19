Malawi Red Cross Society Provides Monetary Support

By Mada Ziba

Mangochi, January 18, Mana: Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS), Tuesday disbursed cash ranging between K26, 000 to K65, 000 to communities that were affected by strong winds and destructive rains in the area of Traditional Authority Jalasi Mangochi where they were rendered homeless.

MRCS, Public Relations Officer, Felix Washon said MRCS opted for multipurpose cash transfer based on the findings of the assessment conducted in the district on the effects of the strong winds and destructive rains.

“With the money, the beneficiaries who are part of 455 people will be able to buy construction materials to rebuild their houses,” he added.

District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer for Mangochi, Francis Kadzokoya hailed the MRCS for responding to Mangochi Council’s plea for help towards families that were mostly affected by natural disaster such as strong winds, rains and dry spell.

He therefore called on humanitarian organisations and companies to collaborate with the Mangochi District Council whenever they wish to help affected communities to ensure that communities are assisted with relevant relief items.

“I ask organisations of good will to go through the council instead of going about helping affected communities on their own,” said Kadzokoya.

The amount of money which the MRCS disbursed to beneficiaries varied depending on the extent of damage to their houses.

One of the beneficiaries, Osman Sikweya from Nkuti Village, Traditional Authority Jalasi said was grateful to the MRCS for the financial assistance but expressed concern that the money was not enough to rebuild his house.

“10 feet of an iron sheet costs K4,000.00 , with the K38,000.00 that I have received, I will not be able to buy all 34 iron sheets that were blown off from my house,” said Sikweya.

Apart from Traditional Authority Jalasi, the MRCS is also assisting other communities who were rendered homeless following strong winds and heavy rains in Traditional Authorities Nankumba, Bwananyambi, Chilipa, Namabvi and Chiunda with financial support from the European Union Humanitarian Aid and Civil Protection (ECHO).