spot_img
7.2 C
New York
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Malawi Red Cross Society Provides Monetary Support

By Malawi Voice

By Mada Ziba

Mangochi, January 18, Mana: Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS), Tuesday disbursed cash ranging between K26, 000 to K65, 000 to communities that were affected by strong winds and destructive rains in the area of Traditional Authority Jalasi Mangochi where they were rendered homeless.

MRCS, Public Relations Officer, Felix Washon said MRCS opted for multipurpose cash transfer based on the findings of the assessment conducted in the district on the effects of the strong winds and destructive rains.

“With the money, the beneficiaries who are part of 455 people will be able to buy construction materials to rebuild their houses,” he added.

District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer for Mangochi, Francis Kadzokoya hailed the MRCS for responding to Mangochi Council’s plea for help towards families that were mostly affected by natural disaster such as strong winds, rains and dry spell.

He therefore called on humanitarian organisations and companies to collaborate with the Mangochi District Council whenever they wish to help affected communities to ensure that communities are assisted with relevant relief items.

“I ask organisations of good will to go through the council instead of going about helping affected communities on their own,” said Kadzokoya.

The amount of money which the MRCS disbursed to beneficiaries varied depending on the extent of damage to their houses.

One of the beneficiaries, Osman Sikweya from Nkuti Village, Traditional Authority  Jalasi said was grateful to the MRCS for the financial assistance but expressed concern that  the money was not enough to rebuild his house.

“10 feet of an iron sheet costs K4,000.00 , with the K38,000.00 that I have received, I will not be able to buy all  34 iron sheets that were blown off from my house,” said Sikweya.

Apart from Traditional Authority Jalasi, the MRCS is also assisting other communities who were rendered homeless following strong winds and heavy rains in Traditional Authorities Nankumba, Bwananyambi, Chilipa, Namabvi and Chiunda  with financial support from the European Union Humanitarian Aid and Civil Protection (ECHO).

Previous articleAs PAC Observes, Kezzie Msukwa exposes President Chakwera
Next articleThyolo Youth Shun ‘Small & Short’ Condoms
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

spot_img
- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc