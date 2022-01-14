Nankhumwa Cheers Up Mutharika

Nankhumwa and Mutharika

Kind-hearted Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Dr. Kondwani Nankhumwa, MP, on Friday, J, took time off his busy schedule to visit and cheer up Kalani Thom Mutharika, brother to former President and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) President, His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika.

Kalani Thom Mutharika has been ill for some time. In his encouraging words, the Right Honourable Dr. Nankhumwa informed Mr. Kalani Thom Mutharika that sickness has always been part of life.

Dr. Nankhumwa, who is also DPP Vice President for Southern Region and Member of Parliament (MP) for Mulanje Central, said even in biblical times people like Miriam, Moses’sister, Elijah, Elisha and Naaman were sick but it is always incumbent upon people to pray and always look to the almighty God for comfort and healing.

Right Honourable Dr. Nankhumwa wished Mr. Kalani Thom Mutharika a speedy recovery. Right Honourable Dr. Nankhumwa quoted the Bible in Isaiah 41:10, which reads “So do not fear, for I am with you, do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you. I will uphold you with my righteous right hand”.

Right Honourable Dr. Nankhumwa also pledged to construct a decent house for Mr. Kalani Thom Mutharika who does not have a house (stays in his sister’s house). Dr. Nankhumwa gave Mr. Kalani Thom Mutharika various assorted items for his upkeep.

In his remarks, Mr. Kalani Thom Mutharika expressed gratitude to Dr. Nankhumwa for visiting him at their Kachingwe Village in Traditional Authority (T/A) Mkalo’s area in Chiradzulu and for the assistance rendered. He added that this was a rare gesture, which is done by a few people.

He prayed that God the Almighty should continue blessing Right Honourable Nankhumwa as blessed is the hand that giveth than the one that taketh.

Also present were several traditional chiefs, Mr. Kalani Thom Mutharika’s three children, including Pastor Joseph Thom Mutharika.

Thereafter, Right Honourable Dr. Nankhumwa drove to Goliati Trading Centre in Thyolo where he discussed with Father Damazio Ngoma various issues affecting the development of the Chingazi Sacred Heart Parish and the social and economic status of the people within the parish’s jurisdiction.

The Parish falls under the catholic Archdiocese of Blantyre.

While at Goliati, Right Honourable Nankhumwa also interacted with vendors as well as Kabaza operators (motorcycle taxis).