SADC Chair Lazarus Chakwera Says ‘No Retreat, No Surrender’ in Fight Against Terrorism in Mozambique

By Linda Moyo

Lilongwe January 12, Mana: President, Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has said Southern African Development Community (SADC) would not retreat in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique.

He made these remarks in his capacity as Chairperson for SADC during the opening of the Extraordinary Summit at BICC aimed to review the progress of the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) which was deployed to support Mozambique to combat terrorism and acts of violent extremism.

Chakwera emphasised that this was the time the region needs to stick together to plan on ways to rebuild and provide humanitarian support to the people affected by the violence in Mozambique.

“We have to stand together now and through our commitments, endurance and solidarity we are going to prevail in fighting these terrorists,” Chakwera explained.

The SADC Chairperson noted with sadness the loss of troops who died in line of duty in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique and conveyed condolence messages to all affected families.

“The loss of lives by our troops brothers and sisters in Mozambique, is the reason we still have to unity in fighting until the terrorist threat is neutralized, security is restored, and the environment is secure; secondly, strengthening and maintaining peace and security through the restoration of law and order in affected areas of Cabo Delgado Provinc0e,” he added.

The Malawian leader commended his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa who is also the Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation for his commitment in the fight against terrorist in Mozambique and promoting peace and security in the region.

The SADC region will continue supporting the Republic of Mozambique, in collaboration with humanitarian agencies in providing humanitarian relief to the population affected by terrorist activities, including internally displaced persons.

SADC Executive Secretary to the Organ Troika Summit, Elias Magosi said that SADC Secretariat would continue to engage and work in close collaboration with the Mission leadership and the government of the Republic of Mozambique to ensure that the Mission achieves its objectives of restoring peace.

The Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government has brought together Presidents of Mozambique, South Africa, Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) with other member countries being represented by their Vice Presidents.