Prof Danwood Chirwa Blasts Chakwera On Joshua Arrest; Calls MCP a Party Of Blood, Brutality

Chisa in custody

The arrest of Joshua Chisa Mbele, hot on the heels of the bogus corruption amnesty gambit, proves that the Lazarus Chakwera government is in panic mode.

It’s shaking and cracking. Chakwera is quick to persecute a citizen asking pertinent questions about corruption, but he prevaricates when it comes to acting against looters and the corrupt in his government and those connected to it.

His government has trumped up a grotesque programme of obstruction justice, of the kind we haven’t seen before, to shield its members from accountability. His silence on the matter shows he has no respect for Malawians and for the office he holds.

A scared MCP is a dangerous one. It has always been a party of fear, plunder, blood and brutality. Clearly a beneficiary of democracy, MCP is an enemy of democracy. It campaigned and voted against democracy.

Muluzi and Joyce Banda would not have arrested Mbele for what Chakwera has. Muluzi and Banda are true democrats, although they as well might have had questionable animus furandi during their time. They tolerated dissent and questions.

For those who don’t know Mbele well, he is what he is; will regain his freedom and continue from where he left. He HAS NOT stolen from Malawians.

He made his cash through many years of hard work. Those you support are orchestrating and hiding the plunder of taxpayer’s money. Shame they have none, but LOSE they will: it is a matter of time!