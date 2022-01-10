Flames Striker Gerald Phiri Jnr Retires From Retirement

Sudan-based midfielder, Gerald Phiri Junior, has come out of retirement and is on his way to joining the Flames in Bafoussam, Cameroon ahead of the team’s Africa Cup of Nations Group B opener against Guinea this evening.

The 28-year-old Al-Hilal player announced his retirement from the Flames last week after being dropped from Head Coach Marian Mario Marinica’s 23-man final squad for the continental showpiece.

FAM Competitions and Media Director, Gomegzani Zakazaka, has confirmed that the former Baroka FC player had a lengthy discussion with football authorities about his decision and was convinced to make a U-turn.

Meanwhile, two other players, Mark Fodya and Charles Petro, who remained in Saudi Arabia after testing positive for COVID-19, have been cleared and are also in transit to join the team.

Zakazaka has also confirmed that four locally-based players, Mafco FC’s pair of Paul Ndlobvu and Dan Chimbalanga as well as Silver Strikers’ duo of Brighton Munthali and Stein Dave, have also left the country this morning to join their teammates in Cameroon.

The Flames have a depleted squad for the Guinea match after six players namely; Frank Gabadinho Mhango, Lawrence Chaziya, Peter Cholopi, Robin Ngalande, Stanley Sanudi and Chikoti Chirwa tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.