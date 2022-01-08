spot_img
MBC to Beam AFCON Games

By Malawi Voice

Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) has secured rights to beam all 52 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) games.

MBC Director General George Kasakula confirmed the development in an interview with MBC Online.

The games kick off tomorrow, with the hosts Cameroon taking on Burkina Faso at 6 pm and the second game of the day will be Ethiopia up against Cape Verde at 9 pm.

On Monday, the Flames of Malawi will play against Guinea before facing Zimbabwe four days later.

Flames will wind up the group phase with a match against Senegal on January 18, 2022.

Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

