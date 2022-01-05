spot_img
Malawi Deports Illegal Immigrants

By Malawi Voice

The Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services has deported eight foreign nationals allegedly being in the country without permits.

Mouth-Piece for the Department, Wellington Chiponde, said the foreigners were arrested during the festive season.

According to Chiponde, the department of immigration is also investigating 73 other foreign nationals.

Meanwhile, security expert Aubrey Kabisala has tipped government to strengthen bilateral security talks with neighboring countries on how to deal with the vice.

