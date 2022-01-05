spot_img
Business Mogul Thom Mpinganjira Back in Court

By Malawi Voice

The Supreme Court on Appeal will on the 13th January start hearing an appeal by tycoon Thomson Mpinganjira.

The tycoon Mpinganjira through his lawyer Alexious Nampota is challenging the ruling by the High Court which dismissed his application for bail pending appeal.

In December last year, the High court in Blantyre through Judge John Chirwa dismissed with costs Mpinganjira’s application to be released on bail pending appeal.

Mpinganjira is serving a nine-year jail term after he was convicted of attempting to bribe judges who heard the presidential election case.

