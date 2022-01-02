MLS Describes Zomba High Court ruling on Msukwa as peculiar, unusual and irregular

File: President Lazarus Chakwera confers with Minister of Lands Msukwa

The Malawi Law Society (MLS) has described the Zomba High Court ruling to suspend the arrest of Minister Kezzie Msukwa as peculiar, unusual and irregular.

MLS president Patrick Mpaka told Rainbow the ruling was problematic.

He has however advised the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) to respect the court’s decision but that the ACB should challenge the ruling.

Several legal minds have also expressed serious misgivings with the ruling, as former Attorney General Charles Mhango says he sees a serious overlap between procedure and substance.

Writing on his Facebook account, Mhango says it was peculiar that the High Court went ahead to condemn the ACB before hearing any argument from the graft busting body, which is a cardinal principle in justice dispensation.

Reported by Tionge Kasolota Chiumia