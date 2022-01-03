spot_img
Chakwera to decide whether or not to fire Msukwa this week, Says Kasunda

By Malawi Voice
KASUNDA

President Lazarus Chakwera says he will this week announce of his decision on whether or not to fire Lands Minister Kezzie Msukwa.

Speaking through his press secretary Anthony Kasunda, Chakwera is still on Christmas and New Holiday.

According to Kasunda, as public officers are expected to report back for work on Tuesday, the President will also attend to the matter and make the decision known.

Msukwa was arrested for his alleged role in allocating land to some Asian traders. There have been growing calls for the President to fire the minister in the wake of the case

Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

