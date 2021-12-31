spot_img
Malawi’s Lands Minister Kezzie Msukwa Still on the Run..Faces Corruption Charges

By Malawi Voice
File: President Lazarus Chakwera confers with Minster of Lands Msuwa

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General Martha Chizuma says they are still waiting for Lands Minister Kezzie Msukwa to hand himself over to the bureau.

Msukwa, who who president Lazarus Chakwera’s errand boy,  is not yet at the ACB offices despite pledging to be there by 11am.

There is a warrant of arrest for him over his alleged involvement in dubious land deals with a businessman Zuneth Abdul Sattar.

Some months ago, President Lazarus Chakwera fired his Energy Minister Newton Kambala for his alleged interference in NOCMA fuel deals.

President Chakwera also dismissed his Labour Minister Ken Kandodo for being implicated in the 6.2 billion kwacha COVID-19 funds abuse.-RAINBOW TV

