Friday, December 31, 2021
National

Malawi Court Sentences Refugees to 4-Years Jail Term for Burglary

By Malawi Voice

MALAWI: The Dowa First Grade Magistrate’s Court has sentenced five refugees from Dzaleka Refugee Camp to 4 years imprisonment for burglary.

The convicts are Kiza Tunga, 18, Eli Kabonngo, 20, Lucky Kalonji, 21, Joseph Kalonji, 20 and Manase Niyonkulu, 19.

The court through state prosecutor Inspector Christopher Daluni heard that on December 4, the convicts broke into the Umodzi Katubza Primary School at Dzaleka Refugee Camp.

According to prosecutor Dulani, the convicts went away with 93 Lenovo tablets and 2 laptops valued at K17, 695,000.00.

Upon investigations, the 5 were arrested and 26 Lenovo tablets and one laptop were recovered.

Appearing before court, they admitted to the charge of breaking into a building and committing felony, therein contrary to Section 311 of the Penal Code.

Among the five convicts, four are from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and one is from Burundi, all refugees were based at Dzaleka Refugee Camp in Dowa.

Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

