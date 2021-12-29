spot_img
4.9 C
New York
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Malawi’s Ex-First Lady Annie Muluzi Dies

By Malawi Voice
Annie Muluzi No More

Office of the President and Cabinet has announced the death of former first lady of Malawi Annie Muluzi.

According to the secretary to the President and Cabinet, Zangazanga Chikhosi, Madame Muluzi died on Tuesday in Kenya after a long time battle with cancer.

“Details of the funeral arrangements and repatriation of the body will be announced later,” said Chikhosi in a statement.

Annie Chidzira Muluzi was the first wife to former President Bakili Muluzi and a mother to Atupele Muluzi, the current President for United Democratic Front (UDF).

Previous articleThugs Rape 60-Year Old Woman to Death in Mangochi
Next article‘We Are Sorry’ – P Square Apologize to Malawians
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

spot_img
- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc