Malawi’s Ex-First Lady Annie Muluzi Dies

Annie Muluzi No More

Office of the President and Cabinet has announced the death of former first lady of Malawi Annie Muluzi.

According to the secretary to the President and Cabinet, Zangazanga Chikhosi, Madame Muluzi died on Tuesday in Kenya after a long time battle with cancer.

“Details of the funeral arrangements and repatriation of the body will be announced later,” said Chikhosi in a statement.

Annie Chidzira Muluzi was the first wife to former President Bakili Muluzi and a mother to Atupele Muluzi, the current President for United Democratic Front (UDF).