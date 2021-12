Daudi Confirmed the development

Unknown thugs are suspected to have raped and stabbed to death a 60 year old granny in Mangochi.

Mangochi Police spokesperson, Sub Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi, has confirmed the development a while ago.

Daudi said the woman identified as Asiyatu Kassim was found dead yesterday Monday at her house in Mponda Village, Traditional Authority Mponda in the district