Hifi Electronics to Support Film Makers

By Moses Nyirenda

Sukali (R)-signing the MoU

Lilongwe, Mana: One of the country’s leading suppliers of electronic gadgets, Hifi Electronics, has promised to support film makers in the country by among other things, selling them film-making equipment such as cameras and other related gadgets at subsidised prices.

The development came to light on Sunday evening at StaMag Café in Lilongwe during Film Association of Malawi (FAMA) end-of-the-year party which included the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between FAMA and Hifi Electronics.

Hifi Electronics Marketing Manager, Moses Makawa said they decided to start supporting the film makers after noticing their challenges.

“Looking at how the film makers in the country have been struggling, especially when they are trying to make their films, it has pleased the management at Hifi Electronics to come in and support them as one way of promoting them as well as promoting the country’s film industry,” Makawa said.

He added that Hifi Electronics wants to see that film makers in the country produce high quality films.

“Film makers in other countries within the continent make good quality production in film making. As Hifi Electronics, we also want to see our own sons and daughters on the land to have good production through what we are going to give them,” he said.

However, Makawa said the opportunity has arisen to benefit film makers who are members of FAMA, therefore, he urged all film makers who are not FAMA members to get registered as such if they are to benefit from Hifi Electronics subsidy programme.

In his remarks, FAMA President, Gift Sukez Sukali commended Hifi Electronics for its gesture which he said would benefit the film makers in the country.

“Film-making equipment is quite expensive and with the mission of Hifi Electronics to subsidise the equipment and also allowing film makers to buy the equipment at a lay-by system, it will enable them to access the equipment which was hard for them to purchase.

“As FAMA, we thank Hifi Electronics for coming in as a helping hand to the film industry which is booming now. We look forward to seeing a lot of movies coming out next year,” Sukali said.

Hifi Electronics will be giving a 10 per cent discount to film makers who are members of FAMA when they want to buy film-making equipment at any Hifi Electronics shop in the country.

The company will also be assisting FAMA with equipment when it organises a movie night.

This year’s FAMA end-of-the-year party was spiced up by live performance by Lulu and Mathumela Band as well as traditional dances among other activities.