High Court Rebuffs Ombudsman On Henry Kachaje’s ‘Illegal’ Recruitment

High court judge Kenyatta Nyirenda has declined to grant the office of the ombudsman an order to discharge an injunction by Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera) Chief Executive Officer Henry Kachaje obtained against it.

The office of the ombudsman asked the court to discharge permission to commerce judicial review and interim reliefs by Kachaje against the office of the ombudsman to carry out an inquiry on his hiring as Mera’s Chief Executive officer.

Among others Judge Kenyatta Nyirenda rules that, the argument by the office of the Ombudsman that Kachaje’s interim relief were wrongly granted, lacks merit.

The motivational speaker Kachaje obtained a court injunction restrained the Ombudsman from dismissing him as Mera CEO, after a report revealed that he was illegally recruited by Mera Board.

Among others, the suspended determination stated that investigations carried by the Ombudsman found that Kachaje had no Master’s Degree, a minimum requirement for the post, at the time of the application for the job.