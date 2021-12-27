Rezine Mzikamanda Now Acting Chief Justice…Exit Andrew Nyirenda

Malawi Judiciary has appointed Justice Rezine Mzikamanda as acting Chief Justice following the retirement of Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda, who has attained the mandatory retirement age of 65.

In a statement made available to the Publication, Registrar of High Court and Supreme Court Gladys Gondwe said the appointment of Justice Mzikamanda was with immediate effect.

According to Gondwe, Justice Mzikamanda will be in acting position until Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera appoints a successor.

Former President Peter Mutharika appointed Justice Nyirenda as Chief Justice on 12th March 2015.