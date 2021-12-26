Covid-19 Stings Hard; Jehovah’s Witness Suspends Worship Services

The Jehovah’s Witness has become the first church in the country to suspend its gatherings due to the rise in Covid-19 cases.

A visit to some of the Jehovah’s Kingdom Halls in Lilongwe by MIJ Online found that there were no people gathered to pray while some were even locked.

Malawi country is experiencing a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases and government days ago imposed some restrictions that limited the number of indoor gatherings to 100.

In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered 947 new COVID-19 cases, six new recoveries and six new deaths.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 70,682 cases including 2,328 deaths. Of these cases, 2,802 are imported infections and 67,880 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 59,563 cases have now recovered and 232 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 8,559.